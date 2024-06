Jammu Tawi, June 29: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided the office of a revenue official here.

Official sources said that the CBI team this afternoon carried out raids in the office of the Tehsildar Bahu in connection with some irregularities.

“The officials are being questioned and records are also seized as a part of the investigation,” Police said adding that the details are being ascertained.