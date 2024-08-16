back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirCentre effects major secretary-level reshuffle
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Centre effects major secretary-level reshuffle

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 16 : Senior bureaucrat Punya Salila Srivastava has been appointed as the new Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.
    Srivastava, who is currently Special Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, will initially take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
    She will take over as the Health Secretary after incumbent Apurva Chandra superannuates on September 30, it said.
    Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been named as new Secretary.
    He will initially take over as the OSD in the Ministry before assuming the post of the Defence Secretary following superannuation of incumbent Aramane Giridhar on October 31, 2024.
    Minority Affairs Secretary Katikithala Srinivas to be next Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary.
    Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar has been named new Secretary to the President of .
    Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi will be Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the order said.
    Senior IAS officer Nagaraju Maddirala, who is currently Additional Secretary in the Coal Ministry, will be new Financial Services Secretary in place of Joshi.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Abdullahs welcome announcement of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir
    Next article
    J K Assembly polls should have taken place 6 years ago PDP’s Iltija Mufti
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jahangir Bakshi Is New DHSK, Mushtaq Rather Director Coordinator For New GMCs

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on...

    All India Congress Committee Appoints Tariq Karra As PCC President, Tara Chand, Bhalla As WPs

    Northlines Northlines -
    ICC Appoints Tariq Karra As PCC President, Tara Chand,...

    NIA attaches property of overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)...

    Assistant Professor Of GMC Baramulla Suspended

    Northlines Northlines -
    BARAMULLA, Aug 16: The Health and Medical Education Department...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jahangir Bakshi Is New DHSK, Mushtaq Rather Director Coordinator For New...

    All India Congress Committee Appoints Tariq Karra As PCC President, Tara...

    NIA attaches property of overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir