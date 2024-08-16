SRINAGAR, Aug 16: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah welcomed the Election Commission's announcement of a three phased assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir and said it was better late than never.
“Some time back, the ECI announced the schedule for assembly elections in J-K. People of J-K were waiting for this day for a long time. It is better late than never,” Mr. Abdullah told reporters.
Abdullahs welcome announcement of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir
