    Abdullahs welcome announcement of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir

    SRINAGAR, Aug 16: Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah welcomed the Election Commission's announcement of a three phased assembly election in and and said it was better late than never.
    “Some time back, the ECI announced the schedule for assembly elections in J-K. People of J-K were waiting for this day for a long time. It is better late than never,” Mr. Abdullah told reporters.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

