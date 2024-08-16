back to top
    J K Assembly polls should have taken place 6 years ago PDP’s Iltija Mufti

    SRINAGAR, Aug 16: People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Friday welcomed the announcement of the and Assembly election, but said the polls should have taken place six years ago.

     

    “The PDP welcomes the poll announcement,” Mufti told reporters here.
    She, however, said the party has a few concerns.
    “The state had semi-autonomous status, we had our own constitution, own flag and residuary powers. But in the last five years, not only the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but democracy has been suspended,” Mufti said.
    The election should have taken place six years ago, she said and wondered what took the Election Commission (EC) six years to announce the polls.
    “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been suffering because of babudom. Officers have been brought from outside and they act as viceroys. They have no political accountability. We are happy now that the issues of people will get redressal and there will be accountability by way of an elected government,” she added.
    The daughter and media advisor of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the government has not done any favour to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by announcing the polls.
    “Elections are an integral part of any robust democracy. So you have not done us any favour. It is a fundamental right in a democracy to choose a government,” she said.
    The PDP leader said her party wants the polls to be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.
    “No political party should be favoured,” she added.
    Referring to the massive shake up of the police and civil administration in the last 24 hours, Mufti said hours before the declaration of the election, 150 to 200 officers were arbitrarily transferred by the lieutenant governor's administration.
    “We know that the LG administration is full of prejudice and bias. It favours the BJP and has been hostile towards the other political parties here. The DGP used to issue political statements, although it was not his jurisdiction,” she said.
    To a question about an alliance with other political parties, Mufti said she cannot say anything with a guarantee.
    “This decision has to be taken by the party's political affairs committee, by the senior leaders, along with the party president,” she said.
    However, Mufti said ideally, all parties should come together and “fight for what was snatched from us”.
    Asked if Mehbooba Mufti would contest the polls, she said while she cannot answer on her behalf, she does not think that the PDP chief wants to fight this election.
    She said the party has started preparations and will bring out its manifesto in a few days.
    “We are hoping that we will put up a good fight and we hope to win,” Iltija Mufti said.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

