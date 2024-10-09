back to top
    CDC to Screen US-Bound Travelers from Rwanda for Deadly Marburg Virus

    officials in the United States have announced that they will begin screening travelers arriving from Rwanda for Marburg virus starting next week. Marburg virus is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola that is currently causing an outbreak in Rwanda.

    26 cases have been reported in Rwanda so far, with 8 deaths. The virus naturally occurs in fruit bats and is spread between humans through direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person. Symptoms include fever, headaches and muscle aches which can progress to vomiting blood and internal bleeding. Outbreaks have had a high fatality rate of up to 90% in previous cases.

    While no cases have spread outside of Rwanda yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states the new screening measures are a precaution aimed at reducing any risk of importation into the US. Travelers from Rwanda will face public health screening on arrival, and health officials are advising people to reconsider non-essential travel to the country.

    The CDC has also issued guidance to US healthcare providers on recognizing symptoms in patients with Rwanda travel history. aid organizations are working with Rwandan authorities on containment efforts through surveillance, infection control and providing experimental treatments. US financial support of almost $11 million is also being provided to address the outbreak.

    With no approved vaccines or medicines available yet, controlling spread relies on isolation and supportive care. say screening travelers can help prevent any international spread while efforts continue to control the virus in Rwanda.

