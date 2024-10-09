back to top
    Air Force School Srinagar Teacher Vacancies 2024 Notification, Download Application Form

    The Air Force School Srinagar is advertising vacancies for Primary Teachers (PRT) on contractual basis through an official notification. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these teaching positions.

    To the query “When is the last date to apply?” –

    The last date to submit applications for the Air Force School Srinagar teacher vacancies is October 24, 2024. Candidates must ensure their applications reach the school authorities on or before this deadline.

    To the query “What is the selection process?” –

    The selection process for recruitment to the PRT posts will involve a written examination followed by an interview round. The dates for the written exam and interview will be notified later by the school management. Selection will be based on the candidates' performance in these tests.

    To the query “What is the eligibility criteria?” –

    For the PRT post, candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks. They should also possess a Bachelor of (B.Ed) degree or equivalent. The age limit to apply is 21 to 50 years as on July 1, 2024.

    To the query “How can someone apply?” –

    Eligible candidates need to submit their filled application forms in the prescribed format offline to the Executive Director of Air Force School Srinagar before the deadline. The application form can be downloaded from the school's official website given in the notification.

    To the query “What are the important dates?” –

    The important dates related to the recruitment process are – Notification release date as October 8, 2024, Last date for submission of applications as October 24, 2024 and dates for written test and interview will be intimated later.

    Air Force School Srinagar Teacher Recruitment Notification 2024 | Download PDF

    Interested candidates can check the Job Notice of Air Force School Srinagar Teacher Recruitment 2024 to check the detailed information about the application process for the PRT Post.
    Direct Link to Download Application Form

    Air Force School Srinagar Teacher Vacancies 2024
