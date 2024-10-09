Certain arm positions during blood pressure checks may yield inaccurate high readings

A new study has found that the position of the arm during blood pressure measurements can impact the accuracy of the readings obtained. Specifically, having the arm in the lap or hanging by the side rather than supported at heart level on a flat surface is likely to result in higher than normal systolic and diastolic blood pressure measurements.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University recruited over 133 adults and took 12 blood pressure readings from each participant with their arm positioned in one of three ways – supported on a desk at heart level, resting in the lap, or hanging by the side unsupported. They found that average blood pressure was consistently 2-6 mm Hg higher when the arm was not supported at heart level.

This misalignment could lead to an incorrect diagnosis of high blood pressure in some cases if readings are not interpreted in light of arm position. Ensuring proper positioning is especially important given nearly half of US adults have high blood pressure but only a quarter have it well managed.

The study highlights the significance of following clinical guidelines which recommend supporting the arm at heart level on a firm surface. Both healthcare providers and patients are encouraged to be mindful of arm positioning to obtain an accurate representation of blood pressure status. Small variations in readings do not necessarily indicate a need for treatment changes but consistency is important for evaluation. Overall, the findings serve as an important reminder of best practices for taking blood pressure.