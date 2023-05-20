CCTV Cameras in mini & school buses being made mandatory in Doda

DODA, MAY 19: To make the roads in the district safe and pleasant for the commuters, the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) today took a host of decisions here at its 3rd meeting of the current year, chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan (Chairman DRSC).

The DRSC assessed the availability, requirement, and augmentation of existing infrastructure and other logistics for safe plying of vehicles on the roads in the district.

Taking in account certain complaints and apprehension raised in the DRSC meeting, Chairman (DC) ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in all the School buses, and Matadors registered with ARTO Doda.

The executing agencies were directed to install glow signage, speed limit boards and boards with Emergency Response Team contact numbers on all the roads. The DRSC also instructed the concerned authorities to raise memorials at accident sites to alert the commuters. The agencies were also asked to remove the encroachments from all the roads.

On decision of installation of CCTV cameras at the identified places by NHIDCL and other agencies, the meeting was informed that the matter has been taken up with higher authorities for the grant of funds and necessary approval.

On the previous instructions of holding joint naka at 9th KM near Assar, it was apprised that the same is held frequently. The Chairman asked the officers to conduct checking at Assar Naka regularly to prevent unfit and unregistered vehicles from entering the district unnoticed. The agencies were also instructed to install crash barriers on identified spots where accidents have happened or are likely to happen, at the first instance and to create the parking bays at appropriate distances.

The DRSC also discussed the implementation of other decisions and availability and disbursement of the Road Safety funds, iRAD training, awareness and implementation activities, and other issues.

The meeting was attended by SSP, Abdul Qayoom; SE PWD, RP Singh; ARTO, Rajesh Gupta; CMO, DIO, Ex Ens of PWD and PMGSY, DTI traffic, and other members of the DRSC.