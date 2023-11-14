CBI Court extends ED remand of Choudhary Lal Singh for five more days

UPDATE

Jammu Tawi, Nov 14

Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court (CBI cases) Jammu has acceded to the request of the Enforcement Directorate seeking further custodial remand of former minister Choudhary Lal Singh and ordered his remand for five more days with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. Choudhary's ED remand is extended in connection with his role in a money laundering case against an educational trust run by his wife, Kanta Andotra a former MLA.

Singh, the chairperson of the Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan, was arrested last week by ED sleuths, hours after the special court had dismissed his anticipatory bail application.

The money laundering case is against RB Educational Trust, run by his wife Andotra. Special public prosecutor Ashwani Khajuria confirmed the development.

Earlier, ED was granted a 7-day remand of Choudhary Lal Singh.

Advocate Rajesh Kotwal, appearing for Singh, had objected to the remand citing the former minister's ill-health and scheduled offences as alleged against the former minister, which he said, “cannot be applied against him retrospectively”. Kotwal placed Singh's medical records before the court.