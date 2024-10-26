Cases of walking pneumonia are surging in kids this year, CDC reports

Public health officials are warning of a significant increase in Mycoplasma pneumonia cases, commonly known as “walking pneumonia”, among children this fall. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bacteria is contributing to a rise in respiratory infections affecting young people across the country.

Data from hospitals and commercial laboratories analyzed by the CDC shows the percentage of pediatric pneumonia cases caused by Mycoplasma doubled between April and October this year. Infections tend to peak in late summer and early fall. The surge is concerning doctors, as standard antibiotics like amoxicillin may not effectively treat the pneumonia.

Mycoplasma pneumonia presents with milder symptoms than other forms, allowing infected children to remain active – hence the name “walking pneumonia”. However, it can still cause serious illness if left untreated or in children with pre-existing conditions. The bacteria spreads through respiratory droplets from infected coughs and sneezes, readily transmitting in schools and other crowded indoor settings.

Experts believe several factors are fueling the spike. Mycoplasma rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels after declining during COVID-19. Infections also tend to cycle, with some periods seeing higher cases than others. Advanced diagnostic tests may also be detecting more instances. While most young patients will recover without medication, doctors stress the importance of correct diagnosis to prescribe appropriate antibiotics like azithromycin.

With respiratory viruses like RSV and pertussis also circulating at elevated levels, health professionals are calling the situation a “perfect storm”. Improved awareness of Mycoplasma pneumonia and its symptoms can help facilitate timely treatment and reduce severity. As cases typically subside by late fall, communities remains alert for respiratory illness in children.