Trump says China’s leader will bully Harris ”like a baby” as his allies try to infantilise her

As the 2024 US presidential elections near, inflammatory rhetoric from former leader Donald Trump and his allies against Vice President Kamala Harris continues to intensify. In a recent interview, Trump alleged that China’s President Xi Jinping would easily handle Harris in discussions akin to dealing with an infant if she wins the presidency.

The comment came in response to a question on how Xi would interact with Harris from conservative radio host and Trump supporter Hugh Hewitt. Without hesitation, Trump replied “Like a baby,” implying the Chinese leader would assert control over Harris with no resistance. He went on to liken such a scenario to a “grand chess master” overwhelming a novice, accentuating his view that Harris is unequipped for high-level global negotiations.

This derogatory remark is the latest in a pattern of diminishing personalities employed by Trump against Harris. He has previously described her using terms such as “lazy”, “stupid” and questioned her mental faculties. Some experts argue these personalized attacks deploying crude language aim to belittle Harris’ capabilities based on her identities.

Trump’s deprecation of Harris continued at a subsequent rally, where he criticized her past handling of immigration policy. He portrayed her actions as a “betrayal” to the American people, employing hyperbolic terms in his condemnation.

As the long-standing president works to galvanize his base in the race’s closing stage, his bellicose rhetoric and that of allies like Carlson appear intent on depicting the rival ticket in an injurious light. However, with the election fast approaching, voters will soon decide if such strategies prove effective or counterproductive.