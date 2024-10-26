Benefits of Silent Walking for Mental Health vs Walking with Music

In today's distracting world, it can be hard to find moments of silence. But a popular new trend on social media encourages exactly that – going for walks without any digital devices. Known as ‘silent walking', it involves tuning out music, podcasts and other noises to truly appreciate one's surroundings.

What is silent walking?

As the name suggests, silent walking means going for a stroll while avoiding all distractions. You focus solely on your senses, thoughts and the natural environment around you during the walk. Experts say replacing device-filled walks with periodic silent ones can offer significant mental health perks.

Mental benefits of silent walking

Psychologists explain that silent walking promotes mindfulness as you consciously pay attention to sights, sounds and movements. It allows useful self-reflection time too. Breaking the habit of constant digital stimulation gives the overworked mind a much-needed break. Studies also link regular meditation-like silent walks to lower stress, anxiety and improved mood and cognition. The physical activity releases feel-good hormones as well.

How to incorporate silent walking

For beginners, experts recommend starting with short, distraction-free walks in a familiar, comforting locale. Leave your phone at home or on silent mode. Be patient, as it might feel strange initially without accompaniment. But sticking with it can reap important emotional and mental wellness rewards compared to automatic music-filled walks.