Is eating raw vegetables better for your gut health? Experts weigh in on the pros and cons

The health benefits of raw vegetables are well known. They contain important vitamins, minerals, fibre and other nutrients. However, some debate exists around whether consuming them raw is always the healthier choice compared to cooked veggies. While raw foods retain heat-sensitive nutrients, experts highlight some risks like pesticide residues and food-borne illnesses from contaminated vegetables.

According to nutritionists and dietitians, raw vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients and can benefit gut health due to their prebiotic properties and fibre. They feed the good bacteria in our intestines and promote regularity. However, very sensitive stomachs may face issues like gas or bloating from raw veggies. Cooking methods like steaming slightly enhance nutrient absorption for some. Overall, a balanced approach with both raw and lightly cooked options suits most people. Proper washing, peeling, storage and timely consumption can minimize risks from raw foods. Maintaining hygiene standards is also important when eating salads.