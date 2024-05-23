Cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport: Siddaramaiah tells PM; Gowda fumes at grandson

Bengaluru/New Delhi, May 23: Trouble mounted on Thursday for Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time to cancel the diplomatic passport of the suspended JD (S) MP, and the MEA saying it was processing the request for revocation of his passport.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and Prajwal's grandfather Deve Gowda issued a “stern warning”, asking his grandson to come home and face the matter legally, lest he should face his anger and that of the family members leading to his isolation.

Reacting to the Karnataka Chief Minister's second missive to the Prime Minister, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said there is a process to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal, and asserted the Centre is ready to cooperate in bringing him back to the country.

In New Delhi, official sources said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has received a letter from the Karnataka government seeking revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport.

“The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed,” a source said.

The MEA's explanation came in the wake of Siddaramaiah's second missive to PM Modi on the issue, urging him to take “prompt and necessary” actions to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

In his letter to Modi, the chief minister said it was “shameful that Prajwal, a Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency, who is also contesting for re-election in the present general elections, and who is the grandson of a former Prime Minister, fled the country, the 27th of April, 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport…shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him.”

The Chief Minister, who had written to the PM on May 1 on the subject, further said the Karnataka government has taken prompt action to meet the ends of justice by setting up a special team to probe the matter.

On his part, Deve Gowda said: “At this juncture, I can do only one thing; I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process.”

The 92-year-old veteran in a statement in Bengaluru also made it clear it was not an appeal but a warning.

“If he does not heed this warning, he will have to face my anger and the anger of all his family members. The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately,” Gowda said.