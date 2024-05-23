Congress wants to impose Jizya-like inheritance tax to give properties to infiltrators: Adityanath

Motihari (Bihar), May 23: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the Congress wants to impose “jizya-like inheritance tax” so that it could distribute properties among infiltrators.

Addressing election rallies in Purvi and Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituencies before the end of campaigning, the BJP leader labelled Congress and RJD as “anti-India, anti-Ram and anti-people” and alleged that the two parties would “rob” SCs, STs and OBCs of quotas and give those to Muslims.

“The spirit of Aurangzeb has entered Congress leaders… they want to levy inheritance tax on the lines of ‘jizya', which was imposed on non-Muslims during the Mughal era. The Congress plans to distribute your properties among ‘ghuspathiye' (infiltrators) from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. But the BJP will not allow it to happen,” he alleged.

“The Congress and RJD are anti-India, anti-Ram and anti-people… they must be taught lessons. These parties also want to give reservations on the basis of religion to benefit only Muslims. They are trying to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of quotas and give those to Muslims,” Adityanath alleged.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said those “singing the tunes of Pakistan should go to that country and beg there”.

“India has a bigger nuclear bomb than Pakistan… it is the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that ended terrorism and Naxalism in the country,” he claimed.

“The basic motive of RJD and Congress leaders is to win elections only for their personal gains and to appease a particular section of the society,” he alleged.

RJD, under the rule of which Bihar had witnessed ‘jungleraj' and ‘mafiaraj', will experience a humiliating defeat in this election, Adityanath claimed.