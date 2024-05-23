back to top
Search
IndiaIAF carries out successful night vision goggles-aided landing in Eastern Sector
India

IAF carries out successful night vision goggles-aided landing in Eastern Sector

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 23: In yet another significant milestone, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carried out a successful night vision goggles-aided landing at an Advanced Landing Ground in the Eastern sector.

Sharing two of the night landing on X, the IAF said on Thursday that it continues to expand capabilities and reinforce its commitment to safeguard the nation's sovereignty by enhancing operational reach and preparedness.

Earlier this year, an IAF C-130 J aircraft carried out a night landing at the airstrip by employing a terrain masking enroute in an exercise that also dovetailed a training mission of the Garud commandos.

According to the Ministry of Defence, IAF's C-130J is a medium-sized, all- transport aircraft capable of inter-theatre and intra-theatre airlift operations.

It is capable of delivering combat troops, personnel or cargo by airdrop or air-landed operations.

IAF has significantly enhanced the night operational capability of the aircraft by procuring the latest generation of night vision goggles.

Previous article
Very important elections to save democracy, constitution; play your part: Sonia Gandhi
Next article
Cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport: Siddaramaiah tells PM; Gowda fumes at grandson
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Your fight is with me, why are you targeting my old, ailing parents: Kejriwal to PM

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Congress wants to impose Jizya-like inheritance tax to give properties to infiltrators: Adityanath

Northlines Northlines -
Motihari (Bihar), May 23: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi...

Cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport: Siddaramaiah tells PM; Gowda fumes at grandson

Northlines Northlines -
Bengaluru/New Delhi, May 23: Trouble mounted on Thursday for...

Very important elections to save democracy, constitution; play your part: Sonia Gandhi

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 23:  Two days before polling in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Your fight is with me, why are you targeting my old,...

Congress wants to impose Jizya-like inheritance tax to give properties to...

Cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport: Siddaramaiah tells PM; Gowda fumes at grandson