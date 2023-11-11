CABJK hosts Nagesh Trophy matches in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 11: Association for Blind Jammu and (CABJK) has been allotted with group-E matches of the 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy, a Twenty20 cricket tournament for blind.

These matches are scheduled to be held at University of Jammu (JU) grounds under the banner of Cricket Association for Blind in (CABI), which is an affiliated unit of the World Blind Cricket Limited. “In group-E, four teams of Goa, Punjab, Railway and J&K shall compete at Jammu before the next round of the national event. These matches shall be played on JU grounds between November 23 and November 25,” informed general secretary of CABJK, Ajay Kumar.

The CABJK has invited cricketer lovers of J&K to witness the matches and support the game.  The Association can be reached via Mobile No. 9888522512 or email: jkblindcricket@gmail.com.

 

