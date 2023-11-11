Arti’s maiden devotional song released

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 11: Devoted to her Guruji Dugri Waale, a devotional song sung and composed by Arti Sharma was today released in a well attended function at K L Sehgal Hall, here today.

A resident of old city of Jammu, Arti Sharma learned the writings and singing in a couple of months under the guidance of music director, Ramesh Parwana and director by Sumant Dogra.

The song album was released by prominent Homeopathic practitioner of J&K, Dr Shakti Dhar in the presence of guests of honour, veteran educationist, Suresh (Sharma) Sir, who is former Director (Academic) Dewan Badri Nath School and Nirmal Gupta, former Principal ITI Jammu.

Composed at Stone Kick Studio and edited at Yogi Studioz, the song has been released on social media platforms of You Tube and Sportify. Speaking to the gathering, the armature singer turned emotional and was all praise for her family and supporters for the encouraged.

“I had never thought of singing or writing in life. It was due to the enlightenment and Shukrana of Guruji Dugri Waale that I have been able to devote a song to Guruji,” said Arti Sharma.