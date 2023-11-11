YSS Ganderbal conducts Sports & Cultural events in 40 panchayats

NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal, Nov 11: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) Ganderbal celebrated B2V-5 program in around 40 panchayats of the district during which various cultural and sports events were conducted.

The events witnessed the participation of around 768 students of the said panchayats. DYSSO Ganderbal, Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal visited the Panchayat Kurhama where he felicitated the outstanding sports persons of the panchayat.

The officer also felicitated the National volleyball bronze medalist Aaqib Gulzar of BHSS Kurhama who recently got a bronze medal in the 67th National Games of Volleyball U/17 category.

The officer congratulated the player and especially to the school management for nurturing this talent from the grassroots level. He also motivated the other students of the institution to continuously take part in games and sports and also insisted on making sports a full time profession.