back to top
Search
    BudgetBudget 2024 | Loan Limit Under MUDRA Scheme To Be Doubled To...
    BudgetIndiaLatest News

    Budget 2024 | Loan Limit Under MUDRA Scheme To Be Doubled To Rs 20 Lakh: Sitharaman

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 23: Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the loan limit under the MUDRA scheme will be doubled to Rs 20 lakh.
    Presenting the for 2024-25 in the , she said the government will launch the scheme to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in top 500 companies over the next five years.
    Further, the Centre will also promote investment-ready industrial parks in 100 cities, the finance minister added.
    The government will facilitate dormitory-type rental housing for industrial workers in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.
    Sitharaman also announced that the government will launch auction of the first offshore mining blocks and will set up Critical Mineral Mission to acquire assets overseas.
    She also said Rs 20,000 crore will be allocated for highways in Bihar. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Finance Minister announces slew of measures in Union Budget 2024 to boost jobs across India
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Budget 2024 | Govt To Launch Three Employment-Linked Schemes: FM

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: The Government on Tuesday said...

    Budget Provides Rs 1.48 Lakh Cr For Education, Employment, Skill: Finance Minister

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: The Union Budget for 2024-25...

    Nirmala Sitharaman makes history as first Finance Minister to present 7 consecutive Union Budgets

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made...

    Markets climb in early deals ahead of Budget presentation; Sensex climbs 264 points

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 23: Stock markets climbed in early trade...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finance Minister announces slew of measures in Union Budget 2024 to...

    Budget 2024 announces measures to boost MSME credit access

    Budget 2024 | Govt To Launch Three Employment-Linked Schemes: FM