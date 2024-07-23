back to top
    Budget 2024 | Govt To Set Up Working Women Hostels: FM

    New Delhi, Jul 23: The government will set up working women hostels to promote the participation of women in the workforce, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the in the on Tueday.
    As mentioned in the interim budget, there is need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, she said.
    “We will facilitate higher participation of women in workforce by setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industries and establishment of creches in addition the partnership will seek to organise women specific skilling programmes and promotion of market access for women SHG enterprises,” she said.

