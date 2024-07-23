back to top
Search
    BusinessFinance Minister announces slew of measures in Union Budget 2024 to boost...
    Business

    Finance Minister announces slew of measures in Union Budget 2024 to boost jobs across India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Minister unveils slew of measures to boost employment in Union 2024

    In a bid to spur job creation across various sectors of the , Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a number of initiatives in her Union Budget speech yesterday. Chief among these was a paid internship program that aims to provide valuable work experience to one crore youth at top companies over the next five years.

    Under the scheme, interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 5000 and a one-time assistance of Rs. 6000. Companies will bear the training costs from their CSR funds. In addition, the existing skill development program was strengthened to facilitate higher loans of up to Rs. 7.5 lakhs per annum, benefiting 25,000 students.

    To incentivize employment generation, subsidies of Rs. 3000 per month will be provided to establishments for two years for every new job created paying salaries up to Rs. 1 lakh. Three new schemes were also unveiled – one ensuring a monthly wage to all first-time job seekers, another focusing on skilling rural youth, and a third crediting PF contributions for new hires in certain sectors.

    Rural and infrastructure spending was further intensified to 2.66 trillion and 11.11 trillion rupees respectively, while the fiscal deficit target was placed at a modest 4.9% of GDP. Analysts welcomed the pro-employment blueprint, expressing confidence it would help address issues of joblessness and boost consumption in the coming fiscal. With these initiatives, the government aims to facilitate one crore new employment opportunities over the next five years.

    Previous article
    Budget 2024 announces measures to boost MSME credit access
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Budget 2024 announces measures to boost MSME credit access

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a significant step to strengthen credit access for...

    Markets climb in early deals ahead of Budget presentation; Sensex climbs 264 points

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 23: Stock markets climbed in early trade...

    Could Alphabet’s Rumored $23B Acquisition of Cybersecurity Unicorn Wiz Spark a Revival in VC

    Northlines Northlines -
    Reports emerged last week that tech giant Alphabet, the...

    Nebius Emerges From Yandex With Plans To Lead European AI Infrastructure

    Northlines Northlines -
    Former tech giant Yandex has reformed under a new...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget 2024 announces measures to boost MSME credit access

    Budget 2024 | Govt To Launch Three Employment-Linked Schemes: FM

    Budget Provides Rs 1.48 Lakh Cr For Education, Employment, Skill: Finance...