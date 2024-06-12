BTS Jin Emotionally Welcomed Back by Bandmates as he Finishes Military Service in South Korea

BTS Jin Emotionally Welcomed Back by Fellow Members as he Completes Military Service

After 18 long months, BTS fans were overjoyed to see Jin reunite with his bandmates as he completed his mandatory military service in South Korea. As the oldest member of the world's biggest boy band, Jin has shattered records worldwide with the group. His discharge ceremony was an emotional one, as seen in videos surfacing online of the singer wiping away tears.

However, the tears quickly turned to smiles as Jin was greeted by fellow BTS artists J-hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin outside the military camp gates. In heartwarming footage, RM serenaded Jin by playing their mega-hit “Dynamite” on a saxophone. Tight hugs and a bouquet of flowers showed just how much the band had missed their brother during his absence.

The reunion made for touching moments that delighted the band's dedicated fan army around the globe. Known as A.R.M.Y, the fans have passionately supported BTS through their rise to fame and waited patiently for this momentous occasion. Jin's return comes just ahead of the group's 11th anniversary, sparking hopes that they may have new music in the works now that the first member has completed service.

Unfortunately for A.R.M.Y, the full BTS reunion is still over a year away as the remaining artists enlist over the coming months. While their songs continue lifting spirits worldwide, it will be an emotional day for all when the seven are finally reunited on stage once more. For now, fans celebrate Jin's homecoming and the boys' reconnection, praying for their safe and timely return to the spotlight they left to fulfill their duty.