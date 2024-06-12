Kartik Aaryan opens up about earning Rs. 70,000 for debut to Rs. 40 crore paychecks today

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's meteoric rise from Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 40 crore paychecks

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in a short span of time in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor opened up about his journey, from making just Rs. 70,000 for his debut film to now reportedly charging upwards of Rs. 40 crore per movie.

Kartik reminisced about starting out with Luv Ranjan's 2011 comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama, for which he received a paycheck of only Rs. 70,000 after tax deductions. He said the relatively small amount bothered him at the time due to coming from a middle-class household. However, it gave him the motivation to work hard and climb the ladder of success in the industry.

While the actor remained tight-lipped about figures, he hinted that he charged around Rs. 1 crore for 2018's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which turned out to be his breakthrough hit. Post the blockbuster success, Kartik saw his market value steadily rise with each new project.

By 2023, Kartik was reportedly the highest-paid male star of Bollywood with fees of Rs. 20 crore for Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka. However, he clarified that the amount was for a very short 10-day shoot during the pandemic.

With his recent blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is said to take home a massive paycheck of Rs. 40 crore per film now. Despite his growing stardom, Kartik continues to value relationships in the industry and has even let go of fees to support producers during difficult times.

Kartik Aaryan has indeed come a long way in a short time through talent and hard work. From struggling to pay taxes on a meager Rs. 70,000 debut fee to headlining big ticket films with crores riding on him, he is an inspiration for all aspiring outsiders.