back to top
Search
IndiaNitin Gadkari Takes Charge As Road Transport & Highways Minister For 3rd...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Nitin Gadkari Takes Charge As Road Transport & Highways Minister For 3rd Consecutive Term Under Modi 3.0;

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Jun 12: Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday took charge as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gadkari conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reassigning him this role in Modi 3.0 and remarked that will be equipped with -class, modern infrastructure at an accelerated pace under Modi Ji's visionary leadership.
Gadkari, popularly referred to as the ‘Highway Man of India', is credited with the construction of more than 54,858 km of highways in the country in the last 10 years.
The 67-year-old leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra has been the longest serving road transport & highways minister.
Under his leadership, the road ministry aims to complete the construction of 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai Express by December this year.
The former BJP president — closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh — has won three consecutive times from the Nagpur seat, which houses the RSS headquarters.
On Sunday, he was inducted into the NDA government as a cabinet minister.
Gadkari's foray into national happened in 2009, when he was appointed the BJP president.
Since 2014, when Gadkari made his debut in the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur and became a minister at the Centre, he has handled several portfolios like the micro, small and medium enterprises, shipping, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, rural development and panchayati raj.
He served as a member of the Maharashtra legislative council from the Nagpur Graduates' constituency from 1989 to 2014. (Agencies)

Previous article
Uncover the Nutritious Perks of Barhi Dates and their Ability to Enhance Heart, Bone and Digestive Wellness
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Drone Being Used in Ongoing Search Operation for Terrorists in J&K’s Kathua District

Northlines Northlines -
The security forces have launched a search operation in...

Three Army Personnel Injured In Encounter At J&K’s Doda; Gunfight Under Way

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU: Three security personnel were injured in an exchange...

Universities to offer admissions twice a year on lines of foreign varsities: UGC

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 11: Indian universities and higher education...

Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India’s Security to next Level: Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI: After assuming charge as Union Home Minister...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Uncover the Nutritious Perks of Barhi Dates and their Ability to...

Actor Randeep Hooda shares how weight loss and stress impacted his...

Apple reveals approach to user-focused artificial intelligence at WWDC 2024