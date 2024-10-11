back to top
    BSP won’t ally with regional parties in any state; will stay away from NDA, INDIA bloc: Mayawati

    LUCKNOW:  BSP chief Mayawati Friday announced her party will no longer form alliances with regional forces in Uttar Pradesh or any other state, citing unsatisfactory results from previous partnerships, and also continue to maintain distance from the BJP and Congress-led alliances.

    The decision was taken during a review meeting of the “bitter experience of the assembly election results and prior elections”, the former four-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a series of posts in Hindi on social media platform X.

    “The BSP had consistently transferred its votes to alliance partners during elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, but the inability of these partners to reciprocate had led to disappointing results, which demoralized party workers and hurt the party's movement,” she said.

    She noted that it was important to protect the party cadres from further disappointment and damage to the “movement”.

    “In this context, considering the bitter experience of the Haryana assembly election results and prior Punjab elections, the review meeting held today for Haryana and Punjab has decided not to form alliances with regional parties going forward. The party will continue to maintain distance from the BJP/NDA and Congress/ alliances as it has done before,” the BSP chief stressed.

    She said the BSP is the “only party” representing “Ambedkarite values” and remains committed to the empowerment of ‘Bahujan Samaj', despite efforts from “casteist forces” to weaken it.

    “The BSP is not an organisation for merging with other parties or leaders for selfish reasons. Rather, it is a movement to unite the various segments of Bahujan Samaj into a political force, built on mutual cooperation and brotherhood, and elevate them to the status of the ruling class,” Mayawati said.

    In the recently-concluded Haryana elections, BSP and Indian Lok Dal (INLD) fought in alliance. But the BSP drew a blank.

     

     

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

