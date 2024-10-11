back to top
Search
    IndiaGirls must have equal opportunities to lead, mere slogans cannot usher...
    India

    Girls must have equal opportunities to lead, mere slogans cannot usher change: Kharge

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday called for ensuring that girls have equal opportunities to lead and are included in decision-making processes, asserting that mere slogans cannot usher in real change.

    In a post on X on Day of the Girl Child, Kharge said gender equality and justice are essential for achieving social, political, and economic progress.

    “This year's theme for #DayOfTheGirl is ‘Girls' vision for the future' which conveys both the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls' voices and vision for the future,” he said.

    “We must ensure that girls have equal opportunities to lead by placing them at the forefront of change, amplifying their voices, responding to their needs, and including them in decision-making processes,” the Congress president said.

    Mere slogans cannot usher in real change, he asserted.

    Kharge said it is vital to listen to girls, to invest in proven solutions that will accelerate progress towards a future in which every girl can fulfil her potential.

    On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the .

    The International Day of the Girl Child focuses on the need to address the challenges girls face and promote their empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    BSP won’t ally with regional parties in any state; will stay away from NDA, INDIA bloc: Mayawati
    Next article
    US, India share vision of using technology to protect people: Eric Garcetti
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    CJI Presides Over Signing Of MoUs To Enhance Judicial, Legal Cooperation Between India And Bhutan

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y...

    US, India share vision of using technology to protect people: Eric Garcetti

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies NEW DELHI: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on...

    BSP won’t ally with regional parties in any state; will stay away from NDA, INDIA bloc: Mayawati

    Northlines Northlines -
    LUCKNOW:  BSP chief Mayawati Friday announced her party will...

    Mahadev App Promoter Chandrakar May Be Extradited To India Soon

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the main promoters...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CJI Presides Over Signing Of MoUs To Enhance Judicial, Legal Cooperation...

    US, India share vision of using technology to protect people: Eric...

    BSP won’t ally with regional parties in any state; will stay...