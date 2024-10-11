back to top
    Mahadev App Promoter Chandrakar May Be Extradited To India Soon
    India

    Mahadev App Promoter Chandrakar May Be Extradited To India Soon

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the main promoters of the Mahadev betting app, is expected to be brought to soon following his recent formal arrest in Dubai on the basis of an Interpol issued arrest warrant in a money laundering and fraud case, official sources said Friday.

    Chandrakar along with another promoter of the app, Ravi Uppal was detained and put under “house arrest” in that country late last year following the ED's request for issuance of a Red Notice (RN) against them.

    An RN is issued by the Interpol.

    Sources said Chandrakar is expected to be either extradited or deported to India over the next few days after he was formally placed under arrest in Dubai recently. The ED is in the process of sending relevant documents for his extradition to Dubai authorities following which a competent court there will be approached, they said.

    Indian consulate sources in Dubai told PTI that they have “not heard anything from UAE authorities yet.”

    Chandrakar is stated to have left for Dubai in 2019 and before that he used to run a juice shop named “Juice Factory” with his brother in Bhillai town of Durg district in Chhattisgarh.

    The ED has alleged that its probe in the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) gaming and betting app has shown involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, the state where Chandrakar and Uppal hail from.

     

    Two Agniveers Killed As Shell Explodes During Firing Practice In Nashik
    BSP won’t ally with regional parties in any state; will stay away from NDA, INDIA bloc: Mayawati
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

