BSF DG visits forward areas to review operational preparedness

Srinagar, Nov 10: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agarwal on Friday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control in North Kashmir Gulmarg sector to review the operational preparedness, officials said.

The BSF DG also interacted with troops and applauded them for their high morale, commitment and professionalism, they said.

“Sh Nitin Agarwal, DG @BSF_India visited the forward areas of sector #Srinagar along the #LoC to review the operational preparedness of the units. DG interacted with troops & applauded them for their high morale, commitment & professionalism”, BSF Kashmir said on X.

DG BSF Agarwal is on a four-day visit to Kashmir.

Agarwal visited LoC in north Kashmir's Bandipora on November 8 and reviewed the operational preparedness there. He also visited Army Srinagar based Chinar Crops and interacted with Lt General Rajiv Ghai and reviewed the security situation in Kashmir on Wednesday.

He also attended the passing out parade of the newly recruits who joined the BSF at Humhama in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.