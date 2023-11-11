Tourists mesmerized after seeing snowfall at Gulmarg

Srinagar, Nov 10: Snowfall brought cheer on the faces of tourists at the ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The Ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir received season's first major snowfall as several inches of snow accumulated at the main bowl with a good number of tourists seen throwing snowballs on each other to express their joy.

Upper reaches of Affarwat and Kongdori in Gulmarg also received the season's major snowfall today much to the delight of the tourists.

Higher reaches of Kashmir valley experienced fresh snowfall while plains were lashed by widespread rains.

Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination in the Kashmir valley sees a heavy rush of tourists in every part of the year.

A group of tourists including Children from Kolkata were seen throwing snow on each other expressing their joy.

“We have seen it for the first time in our life and it is unbelievable such a mesmerizing atmosphere around here in Gulmarg”, the tourists from Kolkata said.

Feeling extremely jubilant after enjoying the live snowfall at Gulmarg we have virtually reached heaven, said a young group of girls.

They said we will encourage our friends back in Kolkata to visit Kashmir to enjoy the unprecedented nature and snow here in Gulmarg.

Many tourists were seen enjoying sledding on the snow and others were clicking life time memorable pictures in the backdrop of tall snow clad mountains.

Gulmarg is all set to receive a record number of tourists this winter and authorities are busy in providing all possible facilities for the visiting guests.

The ski resort is ready for winter tourism, and all possible facilities and opportunities are being explored for visiting guests this year, an official said.

The J&K Department of Tourism, along with all concerned stakeholders, including the Gulmarg Development Authority, JKTDC, Youth Services and Sports, Cable Car Corporation, PDD, R&B Jal Shakti, etc., is finalising the preparations for the four months of winter tourism.

All the possibilities and opportunities are being explored, and it will be a source of pleasant memories for the tourists, he said, adding that all the arrangements have almost been finalised in view of the winter tourism in Gulmarg.