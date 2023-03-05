BRO Cleared Sonamarg Road After Landslides Blocked It

SRINAGAR, Mar 5: Vehicular traffic came to a halt following a landslide in Picturesque Sonamarg area in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said. However, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed into service men and machinery and cleared the road of landslide, police said and added that normal traffic was restored on the road after about two hours. Police said that a huge landslide occurred at Bye-pass road connecting the tourist hot spot of Sonamarg, bringing an abrupt halt to the traffic this afternoon. No one was injured and no damage was caused any property, they added.