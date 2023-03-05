LG interacts with students from Assam under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative

JAMMU : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with a group of 30 students from Higher education institutions of Assam visiting J&K under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative. Interacting with the students, the Lt Governor extended his best wishes for their exploratory journey across UT to explore its culture, heritage, literature & cuisine and to strengthen the emotional bonds between the people of J&K and Assam. The Lt Governor said that student exchange program, part of Yuva Sangam, will connect divine energy of Brahmaputra and Vitasta, provide a strong base for national composite identity and it will allow young generation of both Assam & J&K to learn & share values and experiences. “Despite the distance of 2500 kilometres between Jammu and Guwahati, students will find here the same ancient spiritual and cultural richness for which Assam has been known since ages. This is the true celebration of the diversity as well as unity of the Nation,” the Lt Governor said. During their one-week tour of Jammu Kashmir the students will visit various places including Raghunath temple, Suchetgarh Border, Chenab Rail Bridge, Historical Pahari architecture. The students were accompanied by Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu and their coordinators.