back to top
Search
    Life StyleBollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Shares Benefits of Aerial Yoga and Beginner Routine
    Life Style

    Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Shares Benefits of Aerial Yoga and Beginner Routine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    actress inspires fans with aerial yoga, here is a step-by-step guide

    Leading actress Taapsee Pannu has once again captivated her followers on social media with her graceful display of aerial yoga. In a series of posts, the fitness enthusiast shared photographs of herself effortlessly executing intricate poses while suspended in the air, leaving many of her fans amazed by her strength and flexibility.

    As this unique form of exercise continues gaining popularity, Pannu's dedication to fitness serves as a valuable resource and motivation for those looking to start their aerial yoga journey. Prashant Singh, a certified yoga teacher, outlines some of the key benefits of this practice. He notes that the hammock allows for deeper stretches and more effective muscle work, improving flexibility and strength over time. It can be particularly helpful for injury rehabilitation as the support enables safe movement execution.

    Aerial yoga is also good for spine as inversions and hanging positions relieve pressure on discs, helping to reduce back pain and improve posture. The varied movements enhance blood circulation as well, supporting heart health and reducing swelling. Additionally, the focus on balance and breath fosters a meditative state that can relieve stress and anxiety.

    However, safety is paramount especially for novices. It is recommended to set up the hammock securely using strong anchors points. Guidance from a qualified instructor is important initially to learn techniques properly and lower the risk of injuries. A thorough warm-up and listening to one's body signals are also essential to progress safely.

    For those wanting to try aerial yoga at home, Singh provides a basic beginner routine. This involves hanging poses like the seated position to get accustomed to the feeling of suspension followed by a gentle inversion. Cooling down on the floor with stretches is important post practice. Pannu's dedication is inspiring many to reap the mental and physical rewards of this full-body workout.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Indian Startup Develops AI-Powered Search Platform Combining Capabilities of Search Engine and Chatbot
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Simple changes to lose 10 kilos before Diwali

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Making small changes can help you lose 10 kilos...

    Nayanthara reveals how switching to nutrition over calorie counting transformed her health and wellness

    Northlines Northlines -
    Nayanthara reveals secret to her youthful glow - Embracing...

    Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor talks about demanding higher pay than Akshay Kumar on Masterchef India

    Northlines Northlines -
    When Masterchef India was conceptualized as the flagship cooking...

    Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt Reveals His Intense Daily Fitness Routine After Cancer Recovery

    Northlines Northlines -
    Renowned Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who overcame lung cancer...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Startup Develops AI-Powered Search Platform Combining Capabilities of Search Engine...

    Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Packs Potent Punch in First Impressions

    Paris Olympian Archana Kamath reveals real reason for quitting table tennis...