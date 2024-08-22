Indian Startup Develops AI-Powered Search Platform Combining Capabilities of Search Engine and Chatbot

Indian Startup Develops AI-Powered Search Platform Combining Search Engine and Chatbot Capabilities

A new Bengaluru-based startup called NoFrills AI is developing an artificial intelligence-driven discovery platform that aims to change how users search for information online. Co-founded by Subhash Sasidharakurup, Dileep Jacob and Vinci Mathews, NoFrills AI combines the capabilities of a search engine and an AI chatbot to provide conversational and intuitive search experiences to users.

While Google dominates the online search space, NoFrills AI co-founder Vinci Mathews believes there is an opportunity to offer a different approach to information discovery. Instead of just returning keyword search results like traditional search engines, NoFrills AI understands natural language queries and aims to answer user questions directly by summarizing and synthesizing information from across the web. It also allows users to seamlessly ask follow-up questions within a conversation thread.

Mathews notes that search has evolved beyond keyword matching. NoFrills AI leverages advances in natural language processing and machine learning to go beyond traditional search engines by comprehending user intent behind questions and determining the most relevant sources to derive accurate answers from. It also supports queries and results in local Indian languages to make information accessible for more users.

The platform operates as both a search engine and an AI chatbot for a unique user experience. Users can search through an interactive dialogue similar to conversing with a human rather than typing keywords. NoFrills AI sources real-time answers from the web while providing an engaging search interface.

Being a newer player, NoFrills AI faces challenges of competing against established giants like Google. However, Mathews believes their focus on advanced AI capabilities and a product designed specifically for intelligent search sets them apart and provides an opportunity in the market. The startup recently launched in soft-launch phase and continues improving their models and platform. With the vision of democratizing access to information through local language support and an intuitive search experience, NoFrills AI presents an exciting new entrant in the Indian search space.