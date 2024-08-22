back to top
Search
    Life StyleHow to Solve Tricky Shape Puzzles that Baffle Most People
    Life Style

    How to Solve Tricky Shape Puzzles that Baffle Most People

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Countless people have scratched their heads trying to solve shape-based puzzles that appear deceptively simple at first glance. These visual brainteasers challenge our ability to interpret images and resist common cognitive traps. Even determining something as straightforward as the number of triangles in a sample puzzle stumped an overwhelming 99.9% of people. So what makes these sorts of puzzles so befuddling? And are there techniques one can use to solve them systematically?

    According to Gurleen Baruah, an organizational psychologist, the difficulty stems from how intricately our eyes and brain work together to perceive visual information. When viewing an image, signals are sent to the brain which then actively interprets what's seen rather than just passively receiving data. This interpretation process is where assumptions and cognitive biases can mislead us. Data scientist Shreya Singh notes puzzle designers strategically exploit inherent mathematical principles governing how our brain makes sense of depth, patterns and relationships between objects. Forced perspective, ambiguous illustrations and impossible configurations are some techniques that introduce visual ambiguity or paradox to perplex the mind.

    Common mistakes include latching onto the first impression and ignoring conflicting evidence due to confirmation bias. The brain also naturally seeks familiar patterns, even when none exist, leading to false detections. Relying too heavily on spatial grouping principles can blend distinct shapes together indistinctly. With such deeply ingrained processing quirks, is there a way to solve shape puzzles while avoiding pitfalls? Experts recommend taking a systematic approach. Break the image into segments, identify blatant contours firstly, search for overlaps, trace outlines while counting, alternate perspectives if stuck, and take breaks as needed to solve with clarity versus confusion. By understanding how visual conundrums confound typical cognitive functions, puzzlers can feel empowered to untie the knotty ones.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Shares Benefits of Aerial Yoga and Beginner Routine
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Shares Benefits of Aerial Yoga and Beginner Routine

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood actress inspires fans with aerial yoga, here is...

    Simple changes to lose 10 kilos before Diwali

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Making small changes can help you lose 10 kilos...

    Nayanthara reveals how switching to nutrition over calorie counting transformed her health and wellness

    Northlines Northlines -
    Nayanthara reveals secret to her youthful glow - Embracing...

    Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor talks about demanding higher pay than Akshay Kumar on Masterchef India

    Northlines Northlines -
    When Masterchef India was conceptualized as the flagship cooking...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Shares Benefits of Aerial Yoga and Beginner...

    Indian Startup Develops AI-Powered Search Platform Combining Capabilities of Search Engine...

    Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Packs Potent Punch in First Impressions