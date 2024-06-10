back to top
Life StyleBollywood star Janhvi Kapoor opens up about past shoplifting experience
Life Style

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor opens up about past shoplifting experience

By: Northlines

Date:

actress gets candid about her past shoplifting experience

Famed Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the box office success of her recently released film ‘A Partnership of Dreams' co-starring veteran actor Rajkummar Rao, opened up about some unusual habits from her past during a recent interview. While speaking to ‘Curly Conversations', the talented actress revealed that on occasion she has ‘borrowed' pillows from hotel rooms without permission when traveling for work.

When pressed further about this surprising admission, Janhvi explained that as an actress constantly on the move, she sometimes forgets to pack a pillow of her own for long flights. In those instances, she helps herself to an extra pillow from her hotel room to ensure comfort during the journey. The charming star was also reminiscing about her childhood when she recalled committing an act of shoplifting alongside her parents – legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi fondly remembered tagging along on a shopping trip with her family as a young girl. During their excursion, she spotted an item that caught her eye and boldly decided to make off with it without paying. Overjoyed by her perceived conquest, she excitedly informed her parents afterwards, unaware of the legal and ethical implications of what she had done. According to expert Dr. Aryan Joshi, a leading psychiatrist from the Anthropic Mental Wellness Center, incidents of shoplifting often stem from deeper psychological factors within an individual.

Dr. Joshi highlighted how impaired impulse control and mental conditions can disrupt rational decision making, overriding one's ability to resist temptation even when consequences seem apparent. For Janhvi, her shoplifting act as a naive child appears to have been a chance opportunity rather than symptomatic of long-term issues. However, for others experiencing such urges, professional support through therapy and medication can help address underlying triggers and promote healthier coping mechanisms. With honest reflection and the right treatment, even habitual thieves can learn to leave unwarranted items right where they belong.

