Call of Duty Black Ops 6 preview – Everything you need to know about Activision’s upcoming blockbuster FPS

‘Call of Duty Black Ops 6' set to take franchise to new heights

In a revealing presentation at their annual Call of Duty Direct event, renowned gaming publisher Activision shared exciting new details about their highly anticipated upcoming first person shooter ‘Call of Duty Black Ops 6'. Scheduled to launch later this year on October 25th for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms, the latest entry in the legendary franchise looks set to raise the bar in every aspect of the experience.

Set in the volatile geopolitical landscape of the post-Cold War era, players will step into the boots of both new and familiar operatives across missions spanning locations in Russia, the Middle East, Southern Europe and the United States. Featuring a narrative that mixes tense stealth sequences with pulse-pounding action, the immersive single player campaign promises to deliver cinematic thrills and meaningful player choice that impacts the unfolding story in dramatic ways.

In the multiplayer realm, ‘Black Ops 6' aims to revolutionize movement with a completely reimagined system allowing fluid chaining of maneuvers like sprinting, sliding and proning in any direction. Along with 16 diverse maps at launch and innovative new assists, this promises to raise the already fast-paced multiplayer to exciting new heights. Meanwhile, the beloved Zombies mode also gets a substantial update with two mammoth new playable areas and all the signature easter eggs longtime fans have come to expect.

With its mix of old favorites and groundbreaking innovations across every mode, ‘Call of Duty Black Ops 6' is primed to set a new benchmark as one of the must-own blockbusters of the year. After years of building anticipation, it seems Activision is primed to deliver their most polished and complete Call of Duty experience to date when it launches later this fall.