Bollywood Icon and Business Titan Bond Over Thirst-Quenching Drink

Bollywood Superstar and Business Tycoon Bond Over Modest Drink

One of the most photographed moments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent swearing-in ceremony was the casual interaction between two of India's biggest names – Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and business magnate Mukesh Ambani. Images of the duo casually sipping from tetra packs of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) have taken the internet by storm.

ORS, known for its effectiveness in preventing dehydration, seems an unlikely choice of drink for the wealthy stars. However, viewers were amused to see the humble drink bridging the worlds of glamour and industry. Netizens praised their prioritization of health over luxury. References were also made to SRK's witty tweet last year reminding a fan about the importance of preventing dehydration in summer.

Beyond the stars' choice of beverage, onlookers were also entertained by Khiladi star Akshay Kumar's intrigued expression in the background. Jokes online imagined possible film ideas or speculated what caught his attention.

The candid moment between the celebrated actor and businessman highlighted their down-to-earth nature despite incredible success. Indians across classes continue finding humour and inspiration in photographs that cut through perceived social divides. With a compelling subject and amusing audience reactions, this unplanned viral photo-op brought smiles during an auspicious national occasion.