BoB announces 2nd edition of ‘Green Ride with Milind Soman’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of the 2nd edition of Green Ride – Ek Pehal Swachh

Hawa Ki Aur, an initiative with environment advocate and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman. Under this initiative, Milind will embark on an 8-day sustainable

journey on a bicycle and an electric scooter, promoting eco-friendly transportation, a green lifestyle as well as the importance of health & fitness. The 1400 kms

Green Ride will be flagged off from Mumbai on 19th December and conclude in Mangaluru on 26th December 2022. Enroute, Milind will visit Pune, Bengaluru

and Mysuru as well. He will interact with Bank of Baroda’s employees, customers, and his fans in each city to spread the message of the importance of clean

air, encouraging people to adopt sustainable & energy-efficient modes of transportation and making fitness a priority in one’s everyday life. On this

collaboration, Shri Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director& CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “There is a growing realization and recognition, now more than ever before,

that all of us need to do our bit to protect the environment. Pollution has several harmful effects and by taking small steps towards a more sustainable lifestyle,

we too can contribute immensely towards a greener environment. Bank of Baroda is proud to continue its association with Milind Soman for the Green Ride as

we endeavour to raise awareness and rally all Indians together to take concerted action now.” Milind Soman said, “My message to people is simple – all the

progress and advancement that we have achieved as a society is futile if we do not have pure air to breathe. If each one of us makes a change in our day-to-

day lives – walk/ cycle short distances instead of drive, plant a sapling, reuse/recycle etc. – we will collectively be able to make a significant difference to our

environment. My experience last year on the first Green Ride was overwhelming, with the enthusiasm and interest shown by people all through the journey still

fresh in my memory. And I am eagerly looking forward to this year’s Ride as we spread the message of pursuing a healthy and more sustainable existence.”