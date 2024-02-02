BMW Group India presents India Art Fair 2024

Jammu Tawi: BMW Group India is the presenting partner of the latest edition of India Art Fair from 1 – 4 February 2024 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi. India Art Fair is the leading platform for showcasing modern and contemporary art in India and South Asia. The fair has brought hundreds of artists from the region to the world's attention over its many successful editions. VikramPawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India is deeply committed to nurturing corporate citizenship and fostering intercultural dialogue, integral to our societal responsibilities. We are proud partners for the fair, as it celebrates 15 incredible years of establishing itself as the leading platform for discovering modern and contemporary art in India and South Asia. As the ‘Presenting Partner' of the India Art Fair, we have been instrumental in promoting the growth and visibility of modern Indian art and artists. This year, BMW India is excited to unveil the third installment of the ‘Future is Born of Art' commission. We invite art and automobile enthusiasts alike to join us in exploring new realms of creative expression at the India Art Fair.”The first-ever BMW i7 is a true all-electric luxury sedan that clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The i7 offers all-electric innovation, visionary design, and powerful driving dynamics so that you can make a striking impression everywhere you go. Built for the luminaries with next-level style and substance, it is undeniably alluring from the inside out.SashikanthThavudoz is the winner of the third edition of ‘The Future is Born of Art' commission, following FaizaHasan and DevikaSundar, the winners of the 2022 and 2023 commissions, respectively. Selected by the advisory panel comprising of HRH RadhikarajeGaekwad – a distinguished patron and conservationist, Jaya Asokan – director, India Art Fair, VeeranganakumariSolanki, curator and Sameer Kulavoor, contemporary artist.