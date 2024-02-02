SANY India showcases Global Construction Equipment Lineup at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Jammu Tawi: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, participates at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, showcasing its latest innovation in the construction Equipment Industry. The expo serves as an opportunity for SANY India to present its state-of-the-art machinery, contributing to the advancement of the construction industry. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is taking place from February 1-3, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.SANY India proudly presents wide range of innovative construction equipment lineup at Bharat Mobility 2024, exemplifying technological innovation tailored to meet the diverse demands of the construction industry. Commenting on the Occasion, Mr Deepak Garg, Managing Director of SANY and South Asia, said, “At SANY India we are proud to showcase our localized, global quality construction equipment at Bharat Mobility 2024, symbolizing a significant step in advancing infrastructure development in India and beyond. Our showcased products are advanced construction equipment manufactured in India specifically for the global market. From Excavators to telehandlers and soil compactors to all sort of road machinery, each machine showcased at the expo exemplifies the values of quality, performance, and sustainability defining our success. This opportunity allows us to align our solutions with the evolving needs of the Indian infrastructure sector.”SANY India is proud to be known as “Naye Bharat ka Nirmata”. Currently, over 30,000 Sany machines are actively contributing to big and local infrastructure projects around the country, strengthening their place as a key participant in defining India's infrastructure growth.