Blue Dart announces the launch of Unified Shipping API Software Platform

Jammu Tawi: Blue Dart, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, is pleased to announce the launch of a ground-breaking Unified Shipping API Software Platform. This platform is tailored specifically to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as Large Enterprises across India, catering to all their logistics requirements.This innovative tool is designed to address the distinctive challenges faced by small, medium, and large establishments in managing their First Mile Dispatches through Digitization, with a focus on operational efficiency. By streamlining operations and fostering growth across all enterprise segments, Blue Dart aims to transform the way businesses handle their shipments.On the offering, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, says, “Through this platform, we aim to enhance the capabilities of both MSMEs and large enterprises, enabling them to optimize their supply chain processes and gain a competitive edge in their respective industries. We are dedicated to supporting the growth and success of MSMEs, not only in India but also in enabling them to go global.”On the partnership, Shivadeep Mahadi, Co-Founder & CMO of eShipz.com, added, “Our partnership with Blue Dart aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses through technology.”