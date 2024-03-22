Search
JammuBlue Dart announces the launch of Unified Shipping API Software Platform
JammuJammu Kashmir

Blue Dart announces the launch of Unified Shipping API Software Platform

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Blue Dart, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, is pleased to announce the launch of a ground-breaking Unified Shipping API Software Platform. This platform is tailored specifically to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as Large Enterprises across , catering to all their logistics requirements.This innovative tool is designed to address the distinctive challenges faced by small, medium, and large establishments in managing their First Mile Dispatches through Digitization, with a focus on operational efficiency. By streamlining operations and fostering growth across all enterprise segments, Blue Dart aims to transform the way businesses handle their shipments.On the offering, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, says, “Through this platform, we aim to enhance the capabilities of both MSMEs and large enterprises, enabling them to optimize their supply chain processes and gain a competitive edge in their respective industries. We are dedicated to supporting the growth and success of MSMEs, not only in India but also in enabling them to go global.”On the partnership, Shivadeep Mahadi, Co-Founder & CMO of eShipz.com, added, “Our partnership with Blue Dart aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses through .”

Previous article
AESL announces Educational Scholarships for April 2024 Admissions
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

AESL announces Educational Scholarships for April 2024 Admissions

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a national...

J&K | Anger Over Axing Of Poplar Trees At Srinagar’s Amar Singh College

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 22: A beautiful avenue of trees has...

Snowfall in Gulmarg Delights Tourists as Rain Hits Kashmir Plains

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 22: The scenic region of Kashmir experienced...

Lady Killed, 2 Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In Jammu Outskirts

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Mar 22: A lady was killed while two...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

AESL announces Educational Scholarships for April 2024 Admissions

SECOND MAGA AND TRUMP-ORCHESTRATED COUP IS ALREADY WELL UNDERWAY IN PREZ...

DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: 150 Posts, How to Apply