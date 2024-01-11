BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital launches Exclusive Cardiology OPD Services in partnership with SDDM Hospital

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital today announced the launch of its exclusive OPD services for cardiology, in partnership with the city-based SDDM Hospital. The OPD launch is yet another patient-centric step taken by the hospital to empower patients with accessibility and quality healthcare services without the inconvenience of travelling to metro cities.

The OPD Services were launched in the presence of Dr. T.S. Kler (Padma Bhushan Awardee), a distinguished and eminent cardiologist, who has been recently appointed as Chairman & HOD – BLK-Max Heart & Vascular Institute and Chairman, Pan Max – Electrophysiology department.

Dr. T.S. Kler will be conducting OPDs at SDDM Hospital, Jammu on 2nd Thursday of every month & Dr Dheeraj Gandotra (Senior Cardiologist from Dr Kler's Team) will conduct OPD on every 4th Thursday. This launch ensures that the people of Jammu have convenient access to one of the finest cardiologists in the country, allowing them to receive expert consultation and care without having to travel extensively.

Dr. T.S. Kler (Padma Bhushan Awardee) – Chairman & HOD – BLK-Max Heart & Vascular Institute and Chairman, Pan Max – Electrophysiology said “I am honoured to join BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital to lead the Heart & Vascular Institute. Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in shaping Interventional Cardiology & Cardiac Electrophysiology. Recent innovations in cardiology, including minimally invasive techniques, transcatheter procedures like TAVR, Mitra Clip, 3D Imaging of heart rhythm problems & radiofrequency ablation of complex arrhythmias and regenerative medicine have improved patient outcomes, reduced invasiveness, and expanded treatment options, marking an exciting era in cardiac sciences. This not only ensures effective treatment but also enhances patients' overall quality of life. With this kind of expertise, we have achieved a remarkable success rate in complex procedures.”