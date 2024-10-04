back to top
Search
    JammuBJP to emerge as single-largest party in JK Assembly Polls: Raina
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    BJP to emerge as single-largest party in JK Assembly Polls: Raina

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 3: Jammu and BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the party will emerge as the single-largest one in the ongoing Assembly elections and form its government in the Union Territory.

    Raina said the record voter turnout across all three phases indicates the BJP is poised to win an absolute majority on October 8.

    “The way the people voted on a large scale, we are confident that a majority government will be formed by BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in J-K. People voted in favour of the BJP keeping in view the development work carried out by PM Modi ji during the last ten years,” Raina told reporters here.

    Raina highlighted the BJP's “commitment” to fulfilling the vision of ‘Naya Kashmir' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Reflecting on the voter turnout, Raina said, “The overwhelming participation reflects people's endorsement of the BJP's development initiatives over the past decade.”

    Regarding the chief ministerial candidate, Raina said, “The priority for us is the formation of a majority government by the BJP. The elections were conducted peacefully, reflecting the people's victory in the mission of peace, development, progress, and prosperity.”

    Raina appreciated the security forces and election authorities for ensuring smooth conduct of the polls.

    He also extended Navratri greetings and avoided queries about potential alliances until after the results are declared.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    70 pc dip in violence in J&K, Northeast in 10 years: Shah
    Next article
    Security forces, terrorists exchange fire in Kishtwar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Assembly staff ordered to report back to House Secy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 3: Days ahead of counting of votes,...

    Congress decries BJP’s move to nominate 5 MLAs before Govt formation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi , Oct 3: The Congress Party has...

    Real kingmakers waiting in wings: 5 nominated MLAs to hold key to Govt formation in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Oct 3: For the first time in...

    Rs 36.75 Cr released for Srinagar Smart City Mission

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 3: The Housing and Urban Development Department...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, US discuss commercial ties

    NIA Dy SP demands Rs 2.5 cr bribe to spare family...

    J&K Assembly staff ordered to report back to House Secy