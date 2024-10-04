Security forces, terrorists exchange fire in Kishtwar

JAMMU, Oct 3: A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the security forces launched a joint search operation in Chatroo, a police spokesperson said.

“Contact was established (with terrorists) and a few rounds have been fired from both sides,” she said.

The security forces have had multiple exchanges of fire with terrorists in various parts of Kishtwar during the last two months.

On September 13, two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Naidgham area of Chatroo.