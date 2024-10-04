back to top
    70 pc dip in violence in J&K, Northeast in 10 years: Shah
    70 pc dip in violence in J&K, Northeast in 10 years: Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Ahmedabad, Oct 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that incidents of violence have decreased by as much as 70 per cent in the three “hotspots” of , the Northeast, and regions affected by Naxalism in the last ten years.

    The number of deaths due to such incidents in these areas too has fallen by 72 per cent, he said, speaking after inaugurating the new office building of the Ahmedabad police commissioner and Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Shahibaug area here.

    Shah, on a two-day Gujarat visit, also claimed that once the infrastructure needed for the implementation of the three new criminal laws is in place, people will get justice in three years from the point of registration of First Information Report to a hearing in the apex court.

    Strong determination, permanent and effective solutions as well as pro-development approach of the Narendra Modi government has brought about a transformation in Kashmir and other places where violence was rife, the senior BJP leader said.

    “In ten years, people witnessed a huge change in the internal security landscape of the country. A decade ago, bomb blasts used to happen at regular intervals in these three hotspots — Kashmir, Northeast, as well as the Left Wing Extremism-affected regions. It was so common in those days that such incidents were not even covered in the news,” he said.

    “However, thanks to the efforts of the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, incidents of violence have decreased 70 per cent and deaths due to such incidents also went down by 72 per cent in the last ten years in these three hotspots. It shows that is on the path of becoming a nation free of terrorism and Naxalism,” the Union minister further said.

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

