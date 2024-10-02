“BJP only party offering corruption-free governance, says Union Minister”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party that can provide zero-tolerance towards corruption and ensure holistic development for all, said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan while campaigning in Haryana. Addressing a gathering of supporters in Bahadurgarh, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister launched a scathing critique of the opposition Congress.

Chauhan alleged the Congress promotes the three C's of crime, commissions and corruption whenever it comes to power. In contrast, he said the BJP works diligently for advancing society in a transparent manner. Taking potshots at the Congress-AAP alliance, the minister remarked it is a “friendship of opportunism” where both parties set aside differences for personal gains instead of people's welfare.

Praising the Manohar Lal Khattar government, Chauhan highlighted progressive measures like lifting restrictions on rice exports. This will boost paddy procurement rates and incomes of farmers, he informed. The BJP administration also secures fair prices for two dozen crops versus the Congress' misleading talks on minimum support prices, the leader added.

In closing, voters were urged to once more bless the BJP in polls to guarantee clean and comprehensive development centred governance in Haryana.