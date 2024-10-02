Phagwara shop owner arrested for selling beef

A local shopkeeper found himself in hot water after a group of vigilantes uncovered a stockpile of contraband meat during a raid on his store last week. Nakul Dhir, who runs a small grocery shop in Maheru village near Phagwara, was arrested after cow protection activists tipped off police about an alleged illegal beef operation at his establishment.

On the night of September 30th, the cow vigilantes conducted a surprise inspection at Dhir's shop acting on a tip. During their search, they came upon several boxes containing canned meats hidden away from view. Suspecting it was beef, which is banned for sale and consumption in Punjab, they promptly alerted the local police station.

Officers from Satnampura police station arrived at the scene and seized the meat cans for examination. Forensic analysis later confirmed it was beef which is prohibited under state laws. Dhir was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of forbidden meat products. If convicted, he faces up to three years imprisonment and a significant monetary penalty.

The vigilantes praised the police cooperation, saying such crackdowns were needed to uphold animal welfare laws. However, the arrest has proved controversial with some claiming minority shopkeepers were being unfairly targeted. Dhir is now awaiting trial and remains detained as investigation into the case continues. The episode highlights ongoing social tensions around cattle slaughter and diet laws across several Indian states.