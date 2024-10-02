back to top
    Iran launches over 180 missiles at Israel in major attack, tensions escalate sharply in the Middle East

    Massive tensions escalated in the Middle East yesterday after Iran carried out a major missile assault targeting various locations across Israel. As per reports, Tehran fired over 180 ballistic missiles from within Iranian territory towards Israel in the late evening hours.

    The barrage of missiles unleashed by Iran triggered air raid sirens across Israel, forcing nearly 10 million Israeli civilians to rush to bomb shelters for protection. According to military sources, the attacks appeared to target at least three major bases in the Tel Aviv area. Several explosions were heard in key cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as Israel's air defences swings into action to intercept the incoming projectiles. No causality reports have emerged yet from Israel.

    In response, the Israeli military sounded an all-clear signal later in the night confirming the missile attacks had ended for now. However, they warned Tehran that the assault will not go unanswered and promised “consequences at the time and place of our choosing”. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards, on their part, threatened “crushing counterattacks” if Israel opted to retaliate.

    With tensions running at an all-time high, powers called for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the broadening conflict while the European Union stressed on the importance of preventing matters from escalating into a full-blown war. As capabilities remain on high alert across Israel and Iran, the situation remains highly precarious with the possibility of further conflicts if tit-for-tat attacks continue.

