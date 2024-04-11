Search
BJP holds Sukhmani Sahib ‘path’ during office opening

Jalandhar: With the BJP facing opposition from farmers in the state ahead of the upcoming and farmer groups banning BJP leaders' entry in villages, the inauguration of the BJP's office at Maqsudan Chowk in Jalandhar saw a major break from tradition today. Along with havan, party leaders also held Sukhmani Sahib ‘path' on the premises of the new state office for the LS polls.

In the history of the inaugurations of multiple BJP offices in the district, ahead of the Assembly elections, bypolls and LS polls, it is for the first time that party leaders have organised a Sikh religious ceremony. The previous recent BJP office inaugural ceremonies in Jalandhar (ahead of the Jalandhar bypolls last year and the Assembly elections before that) were both preceded by Havan ceremonies.

Leaders said, traditionally, due to the Jalandhar district being centrally positioned in state, the state party offices for elections have been set up here for years.

Even after the party's landmark declarations for Sikhs (Kartarpur Sahib corridor, celebration of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, declaration of Veer Bal Diwas) party office inaugurations had never been preceded with a Sikh ceremony in Jalandhar.

Party's executive member Manoranjan Kalia, Jalandhar Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Rinku, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural among others were present. Party's state president Sunil Jakhar could not attend the event due to a meeting with the national leadership.

Manoranjan Kalia said, “This is not a break from tradition, rather it's a ceremony hosted to uphold inclusiveness. The party is contesting election on all 13 seats, so it is fitting that the spirit should be reflected in the event. The message is BJP stands for all and Punjabis.”

BJP state vice president KD Bhandari said, “The idea is to just send a message that the BJP is ‘sarvdharmi' and respects all religions.”

Answering on the ceremony in the wake of farmers' opposition, Bhandari said, “Even before this, the BJP has a history of special declarations for Sikh community. The purpose is to convey that the Guru Granth Sahib is regarded with utmost respect by our leadership.”

BJP leader Ashok Sareen Hicky said, “The party has hosted Sukhmani Sahib ‘path' at the Red Fort, ensured opening of Kartarpur Corridor, ended taxes (GST) on gurdwara langars, dedicated the Veer Bal Diwas to the Chote Sahibzade, celebrated the 550th Parkash Utsav. The event was held in same spirit.” The party's 37 departments, inculding social media, information wing, booth management, campaign management, transportation, etc. will operate from the same office.

